Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 22.95% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 578.61 croreNet profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 22.95% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 578.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.02% to Rs 187.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 2275.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1716.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales578.61480.48 20 2275.581716.29 33 OPM %10.5317.98 -11.5114.80 - PBDT64.82101.84 -36 286.03293.14 -2 PBT59.2284.15 -30 257.45253.15 2 NP44.8858.25 -23 187.52115.74 62
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:10 AM IST