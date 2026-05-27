Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 22.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 578.61 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 22.95% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 578.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.02% to Rs 187.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 2275.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1716.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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