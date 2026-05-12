Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asutosh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Asutosh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Asutosh Enterprises reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.86% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 60.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 60.22% in the March 2026 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1185.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1185.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Trustedge Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Trustedge Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance