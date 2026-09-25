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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASX 200 falls for fourth straight week ahead of RBA decision

ASX 200 falls for fourth straight week ahead of RBA decision

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Australias ASX 200 fell 37 points, or 0.4%, to close at 8,665 on Friday, marking its second straight session of losses. Investors remained cautious ahead of next weeks Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy decision.

Persistent inflation has raised expectations of further interest-rate hikes after three increases earlier this year. Investors are also awaiting August inflation data, following a July reading that came in above expectations and remained higher than the RBAs 23% target range.

August employment data sent mixed signals. The unemployment rate rose to a near five-year high of 4.6%, although employment increased by more than expected.

Most sectors ended lower, led by technology, consumer services and logistics stocks. Mineral Resources fell 4.8%, PLS Group dropped 3.7%, REA Group declined 3.2%, and Xero lost 2.8%.

 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST