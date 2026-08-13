Atal Realtech consolidated net profit rises 51.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 10.97 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 51.52% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.9710.6017.5910.471.691.141.340.891.000.66

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