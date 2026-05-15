Atal Realtech consolidated net profit rises 528.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.79% to Rs 60.20 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 528.57% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.79% to Rs 60.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 6.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 120.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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