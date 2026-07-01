ATF and Commercial Gas prices reduced
The oil marketing companies have cut aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by Rs 5 per litre as global crude oil prices fell near four-month lows. The Central government has also reduced the price of 19-kg commercial cylinder by Rs 183.5 after hiking the rates several times due to the Iran war.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST