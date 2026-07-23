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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Atharv Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.26 -58 OPM %-663.64-261.54 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.070.07 0 NP0.050.05 0

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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