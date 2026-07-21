Ather Energy allots 1.08 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Ather Energy issued and allotted 1,08,15,307 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 1,202 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,201 per equity share), which is higher than the floor price of Rs 1,169.70 per equity share, aggregating to Rs1299.99 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.

The QIP issue opened on 15 July 2026 and closed on 20 July 2026.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 39,41,25,309 consisting of 39,41,25,309 equity shares of Rs 1 each.