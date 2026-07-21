Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ather Energy allots 1.08 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Ather Energy allots 1.08 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Ather Energy issued and allotted 1,08,15,307 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 1,202 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,201 per equity share), which is higher than the floor price of Rs 1,169.70 per equity share, aggregating to Rs1299.99 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.

The QIP issue opened on 15 July 2026 and closed on 20 July 2026.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 39,41,25,309 consisting of 39,41,25,309 equity shares of Rs 1 each.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Sobha, Paytm, Bluestone Jewellery, SML Mahindra, Redington

Stock Alert: Sobha, Paytm, Bluestone Jewellery, SML Mahindra, Redington

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as mediation efforts in Middle East gain traction

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as mediation efforts in Middle East gain traction

Intellect Design unveils global SaaS platform for credit unions and mutuals

Intellect Design unveils global SaaS platform for credit unions and mutuals

AI processors, AI chips

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as chips recover; megacap earnings in focus

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 12-crore town planning contract in Bihar

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 12-crore town planning contract in Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Climate Black Swan DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance