Ather Energy introduces Konarc electric scooter starting at Rs 99,999

Ather Energy introduced Konarc, its new electric scooter aimed at expanding the company's presence in the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment.

The scooter was unveiled on 29 August 2026 at the company's Ather Community Day 2026 in Bengaluru.

Konarc will be offered across Ather's S and Z product lines, with six variants offering Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) ranges of up to 200 km. The S line will have four variants with ranges of 100 km, 125 km, 161 km and 200 km, while the Z line will offer 125 km and 161 km variants.

The Konarc S 100 km is priced at Rs 99,999, while the S 125 km and S 161 km variants are priced at Rs 1,21,999 and Rs 1,44,999, respectively. Prices are effective ex-showroom Bengaluru. The company said the S 125 km and S 161 km variants will be available initially, with bookings and deliveries beginning in mid-September in a phased manner across select states before a wider rollout.

The scooter is built on Ather's new EL platform and focuses on ride comfort, range, durability and ease of ownership. It features a 14-inch front alloy wheel, a 12-inch rear alloy wheel and a 1,352 mm wheelbase. Ather said the scooter also gets long-travel suspension and is its first scooter to feature metal panels on the rear side and a steel unibody chassis.

Konarc introduces Ather's Advanced Electronic Braking System (AeBS), which dynamically adjusts the distribution of braking force between the front and rear wheels based on road conditions. The system uses software and sensors along with the scooter's existing drive controller and motor.

The company has also introduced features including MagicKey, AutoPop and AirWalk. MagicKey enables keyless unlocking and automatic locking when the rider walks away, while AutoPop provides hands-free access to the under-seat storage. AirWalk uses motor assistance to make manually moving the scooter easier.

Ather has doubled the service interval for Konarc to 10,000 km, which the company said would translate to roughly once a year for most riders. The scooter also comes with an onboard charger, while an optional 450W offboard charger can be used with the built-in 450W charger to deliver 900W combined charging.

All Konarc variants will use Ather's fifth-generation Bedrock battery. The company has announced a 10-year or 1,00,000 km warranty, whichever is earlier, with a guaranteed minimum 70% state of health at the end of the warranty period.

Ather Energy currently sells the 450 series and Rizta family scooter range. The company said it had nine variants across the two product lines as of the announcement. It operates the Ather Grid fast-charging network and has a focus on in-house research and development.

Ather Energy, founded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, designs and manufactures electric scooters. Its portfolio includes the performance-focused Ather 450 series and the family-oriented Rizta. The company also operates the Ather Grid fast-charging network and has a strong focus on R&D and innovation. As of 30 June 2026, Ather held 323 registered trademarks, 270 registered designs and 52 registered patents globally.

Hero MotoCorp will acquire additional shares in Ather Energy for up to Rs 1,758 crore, raising its stake from 29.88% to around 32.8%. The transaction, approved on 27 August 2026, will be completed by 3 September 2026 and does not require government or regulatory approvals.

On a consolidated basis, Ather's net loss narrowed to Rs 51.09 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 178.23 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 100.23 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations surged 88.8% YoY and 3.6% QoQ to Rs 1,216.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Adjusted gross margin stood at Rs 282 crore, up 82.3% YoY, although the adjusted gross margin percentage moderated to 22% from 23% a year ago. The company reported positive EBITDA of Rs 9.45 crore in Q1 FY27 against an EBITDA loss of Rs 105.97 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 1% from a negative 16% last year.

Shares of Ather Energy surged 8.09% to Rs 1,616.30 on Friday, 28 August 2026.

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