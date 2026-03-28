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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay bags contract worth Rs 5.49 cr from DCO Madhya Pradesh

Atishay bags contract worth Rs 5.49 cr from DCO Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Atishay has secured a Letter of Award from the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Madhya Pradesh (Authority) for the Procurement of Enumerators' and Supervisor's Kits, for DCO Madhya Pradesh, for the first phase i.e. House Listing Operations (HLO) of Census 2027.

The total contract value of the said work order is Rs 5.49 crore inclusive of applicable GST. The order is to be executed and completed within a period of 25 days from the date of the Letter of Award, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified therein.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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