Atishay receives LoI from Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority

Atishay has received the letter of Intent for the work of End to End Scanning, Digitization, Indexing and records management services for Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority (PUDA) & its all regional authorities from the Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority (PUDA), Government of Punjab (Authority).

The total value of the work is Rs 2.34 crore, inclusive of applicable GST, with a stipulated completion timeline of 12 months.