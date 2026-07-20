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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay secures AI deal with Myanmar-based tech company

Atishay secures AI deal with Myanmar-based tech company

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Atishay has executed a software development agreement with Global Top Link Technologies Company , Myanmar for the design, development, and deployment of an AI-Powered Centralized Diagnostic Platform, Phase I.

The total consideration of the contract is USD 295,740 towards Phase I development, and USD 80,000 per annum towards maintenance and support (exclusive of all applicable duties and taxes).

This milestone represents the company's first international work order in the AI Diagnostic domain and underscores the growing global recognition of its technological capabilities and execution excellence.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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