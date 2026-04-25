Atishay standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 10.17 croreNet profit of Atishay declined 25.00% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.85% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 55.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.1712.84 -21 55.7751.15 9 OPM %26.5522.98 -17.7318.73 - PBDT2.983.43 -13 11.7211.41 3 PBT2.343.07 -24 9.649.58 1 NP1.772.36 -25 7.147.01 2
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST