Atishay standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 10.17 crore

Net profit of Atishay declined 25.00% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.85% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 55.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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