Atishay standalone net profit declines 92.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 13.52 crore

Net profit of Atishay declined 92.73% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.5212.203.7716.480.772.760.172.290.121.65

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