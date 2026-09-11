Atishay wins work order from Municipal corporation Ludhiana
Atishay has secured an a new work order from the Municipal corporation Ludhiana, Government of Punjab.
The said work order pertains to Digitization of official records of Municipal corporation Ludhiana. The documents would comprise approximately 165 lakhs pages (including pages of varying sizes, Pay Bill Registers etc.) and may be increased/decreased at the time of actual execution of the work.
The total value of the work order is Rs 4.23 crore inclusive of applicable GST, with a stipulated completion timeline of 3 years (Including AMC phase).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 5:04 PM IST