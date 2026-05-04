Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 190 crore order from RVPN

Atlanta Electricals has secured an order worth Rs 190 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPN).

The contract comprises the supply of 53 units of 50 MVA, 132/33 kV power transformers, along with 53 nitrogen injection fire prevention and extinguishing systems (NIFPES).

The rate contract has been awarded for a period of two years, with a provision for extension as per the terms of the bid document. The execution will be carried out in line with the technical specifications and commercial conditions stipulated by RVPN.

Atlanta Electricals is in the business of supplying a wide range of power transformers.

The company reported a 94.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.34 crore on a 79.7% rise in net sales to Rs 471.82 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Atlanta Electricals fell 3.26% to close at Rs 1,754.25 on the BSE.

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