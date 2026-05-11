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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 128.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 128.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 81.69% to Rs 747.62 crore

Net profit of Atlanta Electricals rose 128.87% to Rs 102.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.69% to Rs 747.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.05% to Rs 201.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 1851.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1244.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales747.62411.49 82 1851.521244.18 49 OPM %20.0016.68 -18.6015.56 - PBDT141.1461.31 130 303.54165.64 83 PBT131.8759.67 121 277.42159.34 74 NP102.1944.65 129 201.77118.65 70

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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