Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 50.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.99% to Rs 466.33 crore

Net profit of Atlanta Electricals rose 50.42% to Rs 46.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.99% to Rs 466.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.466.33315.1116.5315.4873.7144.3263.5841.9746.8431.14

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