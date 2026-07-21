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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 50.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 50.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 47.99% to Rs 466.33 crore

Net profit of Atlanta Electricals rose 50.42% to Rs 46.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.99% to Rs 466.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales466.33315.11 48 OPM %16.5315.48 -PBDT73.7144.32 66 PBT63.5841.97 51 NP46.8431.14 50

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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