Atlanta Electricals receives order of Rs 194 cr from APTRANSCO
For supply of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers
Atlanta Electricals has received a Letter of Intent from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) for the design, manufacture, testing and supply of 12 Nos. of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers.
The total contract value of the order is Rs 193.92 crore (including GST).
The order comprises the supply of 12 units of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers, with the scope covering design, manufacture, testing and supply.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 6:50 PM IST