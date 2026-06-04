Atlanta Electricals rises after bagging Rs 285 crore order from PSTCL

Atlanta Electricals rose 4.61% to Rs 2,147 after the company received a LoA from Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL) for the supply of 23 units of 160 MVA, 220/66 kV power transformers along with NIFPES and optional spares.

The aggregate order value stands at approximately Rs 285.15 crore. The scope of work includes the supply of 23 power transformers along with NIFPES and optional spares. The detailed purchase order will be issued as per the terms and conditions of the tender.

. The company said it has been associated with PSTCL since 2018 and has supplied around 200 transformers with an aggregate installed capacity of nearly 5,000 MVA across Punjab. The latest order is expected to further strengthen Atlanta Electricals' presence in the state.

Atlanta Electricals is in the business of supplying a wide range of power transformers. The company reported a 128.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.19 crore on an 81.7% rise in net sales to Rs 747.62 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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