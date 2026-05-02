Atlanta Electricals wins order of Rs 190 cr
Atlanta Electricals has won a Rs 190 crore order from the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPN) for the supply of 53 units Power Transformers.
As per the Notification of Award received from RVPN, the order consists of supply of 53 units of 50 MVA 132/33 KV Power Transformers along with 53 Nitrogen Injection Fire Prevention and Extinguishing System (NIFPES).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 6:32 PM IST