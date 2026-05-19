Atlantaa consolidated net profit rises 131.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 30.52 crore

Net profit of Atlantaa rose 131.62% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 42.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 73.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

30.5225.1873.9068.10125.6656.2048.9748.0639.6015.9944.9660.3428.105.34-0.5817.8021.619.33-1.7142.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News