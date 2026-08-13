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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 26.27% to Rs 18.36 crore

Net Loss of Atlantaa reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.27% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.3614.54 26 OPM %21.1955.02 -PBDT4.929.79 -50 PBT-5.40-1.53 -253 NP-5.06-1.71 -196

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST