Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Atlantic Commercial Company reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP-0.050.01 PL
