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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantic Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Atlantic Commercial Company declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.020.02 0 OPM %-150.00-200.00 --750.00-650.00 - PBDT0.030.15 -80 0.130.16 -19 PBT0.020.14 -86 0.090.12 -25 NP0.010.11 -91 0.030.06 -50

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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