Atul Auto announces strategic partnership with Exponent Energy

To develop and deploy rapid charging electric 3-wheelers

Atul Auto and Exponent Energy, the Bengaluru-based energy company building the world's fastest charging energy ecosystem for commercial vehicles, have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deploy rapid charging electric 3-wheelers. The companies have also committed to a minimum of 15,000 Exponent-powered 3-wheeler passenger vehicles over three years, representing one of the largest scale-ups of rapid charging EVs in the segment. This marks a significant step in bringing together Atul Auto's decades-long legacy in three-wheeler manufacturing and Exponent Energy's breakthrough technology.

Under this collaboration, Atul Auto's vehicles will be integrated with Exponent Energy's OTO three wheeler mobility platform - a unified architecture bringing together best-in-class battery technology, powertrain systems, and vehicle software. Proven in retrofit deployments, the platform is now being extended to OEM-integrated new vehicles through this partnership. Beyond Exponent's own 15-minute rapid charging network, the platform is interoperable and works seamlessly with standard public and home charging infrastructure, giving drivers the flexibility to choose where to charge on a daily basis.

Exponent's proprietary technology enables 15 minutes rapid charge - the fastest globally for commercial vehicles while delivering consistent performance under intensive daily operations. The system is backed by a 2 Lakh km warranty, addressing key concerns around battery life and resale value in commercial EV deployments.

For Atul Auto customers, this translates into more freedom and flexibility with better earnings driven by faster turnaround times, higher vehicle availability, and reduced operating costs compared to conventional electric three-wheelers.