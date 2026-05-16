Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 106.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 238.44 croreNet profit of Atul Auto rose 106.85% to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 238.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.38% to Rs 42.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 811.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 710.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales238.44204.59 17 811.04710.55 14 OPM %11.457.39 -10.377.36 - PBDT26.8213.21 103 76.9644.64 72 PBT22.238.75 154 58.4826.62 120 NP14.797.15 107 42.2621.63 95
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST