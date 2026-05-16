Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 106.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 238.44 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 106.85% to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 238.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.38% to Rs 42.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 811.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 710.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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