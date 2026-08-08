Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 168.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 214.74 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 168.81% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 214.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.214.74150.927.866.6315.447.8010.773.257.932.95

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