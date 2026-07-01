Atul Auto gains after reporting 35% YoY growth in June 2026 sales

Atul Auto rallied 3.06% to Rs 495.50 after the company reported total vehicle sales of 3,641 units in June 2026, marking a 34.60% increase from 2,705 units sold in June 2025.

Domestic sales grew 19.20% year-on-year to 2,993 units during the month. Within the domestic segment, ICE three-wheeler sales climbed 24.38% to 2,358 units, while electric vehicle (EV) sales edged up 2.09% to 635 units.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The company had reported a 106.85% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 7.15 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations grew by 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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