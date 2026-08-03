Monday, August 03, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll 2026 UpdatesBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex TodayMV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto gains after reporting 40% YoY growth in July 2026 sales

Atul Auto gains after reporting 40% YoY growth in July 2026 sales

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Atul Auto surged 9.65% to Rs 564.80 after the company reported a 39.86% increase in total vehicle sales to 3,800 units in July 2026, compared with 2,717 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales rose 28.60% YoY to 3,215 units during the month. Within the domestic segment, internal combustion engine (ICE) three-wheeler sales climbed 44.24% to 2,680 units, while electric vehicle (EV) sales declined 16.67% to 535 units.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The company had reported a 106.85% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 7.15 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations grew by 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

One Mobikwik Systems ends higher after recording net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in Q1

One Mobikwik Systems ends higher after recording net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in Q1

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Sensex settles 544 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750

Sensex settles 544 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750

Nikkei index slides 1% as markets eye Yen

Nikkei index slides 1% as markets eye Yen

Ethos ends higher after Q1 PAT clmbs 48% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Ethos ends higher after Q1 PAT clmbs 48% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST