Atul Auto gains on reporting 74% YoY increase in April 2026 sales

Atul Auto added 2.21% to Rs 498.90 after the company reported a 73.97% rise in total sales to 3,001 units in April 2026, compared with 1,725 units sold in April 2025.

Domestic sales rallied 73.65% to 2,478 units in April 2026, up from 3,391 units in the same month last year.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 98.06% to Rs 15.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.75 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 230.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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