Atul Auto gains on reporting 74% YoY increase in April 2026 sales
Atul Auto added 2.21% to Rs 498.90 after the company reported a 73.97% rise in total sales to 3,001 units in April 2026, compared with 1,725 units sold in April 2025.
Domestic sales rallied 73.65% to 2,478 units in April 2026, up from 3,391 units in the same month last year.
Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 98.06% to Rs 15.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.75 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 230.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST