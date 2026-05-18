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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto Q4 PAT surges 107% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Atul Auto Q4 PAT surges 107% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Atul Auto reported a 106.85% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 7.15 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations grew by 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses increased 8.09% year-on-year to Rs 219.30 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 202.87 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 157.96 crore, up 8.22% YoY, while employee benefits expenses rose 8.18% to Rs 21.01 crore.

Profit before tax surged 154.05% to Rs 22.23 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 8.75 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the automobiles business increased 13.71% year-on-year to Rs 229.44 crore, while revenue from the non-banking financial business rose 17.70% to Rs 12.70 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 95.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.26 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 14.07% to Rs 824.39 crore compared with FY25.

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Meanwhile, the board of Atul Auto has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, subject to shareholders approval.

The official announcement was made on 16 May 2026.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The counter slipped 3.82% to Rs 499.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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