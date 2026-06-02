Atul Auto records total sales of 3,236 units in May 2026

Atul Auto reported total vehicle sales of 3,236 units in May 2026, which is higher by 29.3% as compared with sales figure of 2,502 units recorded in May 2025.

Domestic volumes increased 20.8% YoY to 2,847 units in May 2026. Within this, ICE three-wheeler sales rose 31.1% YoY to 2,351 units, while EV sales declined 12.1% YoY to 496 units.

Including exports, total ICE vehicle sales rose by 41.4% YoY to 2,740 units in May 2026, partially offsetting the 12.1% YoY decline in EV sales volume that added up to 496 units.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The company had reported a 106.85% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 7.15 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations grew by 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The scrip fell 1.40% to currently trade at Rs 472.20 on the BSE.

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