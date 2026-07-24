Atul gains after Q1 PAT climbs 92% YoY to Rs 245 cr

Atul advanced 2.18% to Rs 6,267 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 91.98% to Rs 245.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 127.77 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 25.03% YoY to Rs 1,847.95 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's total expenses rose 15.60% YoY to Rs 1,536.52 crore from Rs 1,329.08 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed climbed 39.42% YoY to Rs 1,103 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 10.13% YoY to Rs 132.18 crore. Finance costs, however, declined 11.45% YoY to Rs 4.02 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 95.91% to Rs 346.83 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 177.03 crore in Q1 FY26.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the appointment of Vinayak Deshpande as an additional director and independent director, effective 1 August 2026, for a term of five consecutive years.

Atul is mainly in the business of life science chemicals and performance and other chemicals and caters to the needs of varied industries across the world such as adhesives, agriculture, animal feed, automobile, composites, construction, cosmetic, defense, dyestuff, electrical and electronics, flavor, food, footwear, fragrance, glass, home care, horticulture, hospitality, paint and coatings, paper, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic, polymer, rubber, soap and detergent, sport and leisure, textile, tyre and wind energy.

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