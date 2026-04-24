Atul gains after Q4 PAT climbs 62% YoY to Rs 211 cr

Atul added 2.29% to Rs 6,877.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 62.24% to Rs 211.12 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 130.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 15.05% YoY to Rs 1,670.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 55.15% to Rs 288.71 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 186.09 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 11.94% to Rs 1,472.92 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,315.84 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 889.13 crore (up 25.33% YoY); employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 107.70 crore (down 9.4% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.30 crore (down 20.66% YoY) and power, fuel, and water expenses were at Rs 166.13 crore (up 10.69% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 38.2% to Rs 689.39 crore on a 12.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,273.54 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Atul, a part of the Lalbhai Group (Gujarat), is a diversified and integrated Indian chemical company engaged in the manufacturing of life science chemicals and performance & other chemicals. The company, along with its subsidiaries, serves a wide range of industries including adhesives, agriculture, animal feed, automobiles, composites, construction, cosmetics, defence, dyestuffs, electrical and electronics, flavours and fragrances, food, footwear, glass, home care, horticulture, hospitality, paints and coatings, paper, personal care, pharmaceuticals, plastics, polymers, rubber, soaps and detergents, sports and leisure, textiles, tyres, and wind energy across global markets.