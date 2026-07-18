Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Atvo Enterprises declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.700.6210.0012.900.070.080.070.080.050.06

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