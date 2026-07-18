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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Atvo Enterprises declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.700.62 13 OPM %10.0012.90 -PBDT0.070.08 -13 PBT0.070.08 -13 NP0.050.06 -17

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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