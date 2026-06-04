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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 62.09% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of Atvo Enterprises rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.09% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 5.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.481.53 62 5.984.45 34 OPM %-5.24-12.42 --7.86-12.13 - PBDT0.080.04 100 0.300.16 88 PBT0.070.03 133 0.290.15 93 NP0.050.02 150 0.210.11 91

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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