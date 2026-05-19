AU Small Finance Bank collaborates with Intellect to accelerate its AI-first banking transition

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) announced its collaboration with Intellect Design Arena, a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, adopting its Purple Fabric platform, the world's first Open Business Impact AI platform. Through this collaboration, AU SFB aims to accelerate its journey towards becoming an AI-first bank and build a scalable, technology-led banking franchise powered by enterprise-wide intelligence.

This engagement marks a defining milestone in the adoption of enterprise AI in Indian banking, bringing together AU SFB's AI-first ambition and Intellect's AI-first banking capabilities to deliver enterprise-wide intelligence at scale. It also reflects Intellect's commitment to leveraging First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking to reimagine enterprise AI and drive scalable, outcome-driven transformation.

With a wide network of over 2,790 banking touchpoints across 21 States and 4 Union Territories, covering over 1.2 crore customers, AU SFB is reimagining banking by embedding intelligence across customer journeys, operations, and decision-making. To realize this vision, the Bank sought scalable and flexible AI architecture capable of going beyond ecosystem constraints and enabling domain-driven innovation at scale.

By choosing Purple Fabric as its enterprise AI foundation, AU SFB is establishing a scalable platform for enterprise-wide AI, built on model flexibility, domain-driven intelligence, and seamless integration with existing ecosystems to modernize its commercial banking offering. To accelerate this journey and deliver early business impact, the Bank will also leverage PF Credit agents - AI-powered decision engines that can analyse customer data in real time, automate credit assessments, and enable faster, more consistent lending decisions.