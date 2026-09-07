AU Small Finance Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1057, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.05% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 5.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1057, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 1.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57369.65, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1062.3, down 0.71% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd jumped 51.05% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 5.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News