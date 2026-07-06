AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.11%, up for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1070.2, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% drop in NIFTY and a 2.58% drop in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1070.2, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 11.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57938.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1070.7, up 0.89% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 31.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% drop in NIFTY and a 2.58% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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