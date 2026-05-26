AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.24%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1011.7, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 0.41% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1011.7, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55293.65, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1007.5, up 0.66% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 44.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 0.41% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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