AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 2.02%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 920.3, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 11% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 920.3, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has dropped around 9.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54876, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 921.3, up 2.15% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 75.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 11% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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