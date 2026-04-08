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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 8.3%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 8.3%

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 962.2, up 8.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.59% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 962.2, up 8.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 3.28% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52716.25, up 5.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 966.7, up 8.65% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 73.59% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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