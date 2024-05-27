AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 637.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.32% in last one year as compared to a 24.23% jump in NIFTY and a 12.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 637.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23105.45. The Sensex is at 75962.28, up 0.73%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48971.65, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

