AU Small Finance Bank rises as total deposits rise 23% YoY to Rs 1.53 lakh crore in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank rose 1.83% to Rs 883.95 after the bank reported a 22.8% YoY growth in total deposits to Rs 1,52,660 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,24,269 crore as of 31 March 2025.

On a sequential basis, total deposits increased 10.3% from Rs 1,38,415 crore as of 31 December 2025.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 43,360 crore as of 31 March 2026, up 19.6% YoY and 8.5% QoQ. The CASA ratio declined to 28.4% as of 31 March 2026, compared to 29.2% as of 31 March 2025 and 28.9% as of 31 December 2025.

Gross advances rose 25.1% YoY to Rs 1,36,040 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,08,778 crore as of 31 March 2025, while increasing 8.7% QoQ from Rs 1,25,209 crore as of 31 December 2025.

The securitized/assigned portfolio stood at Rs 4,290 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared to Rs 6,926 crore as of 31 March 2025 and Rs 4,689 crore as of 31 December 2025. The gross loan portfolio grew 21.3% YoY to Rs 1,40,330 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,15,704 crore as of 31 March 2025, and rose 8% QoQ from Rs 1,29,898 crore as of 31 December 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury operations, and other services.

The bank reported a 26.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 667.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 528.45 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased 15.20% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,451.26 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 4,731.89 crore in Q3 FY25.