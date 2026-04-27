AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 65.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.53% to Rs 5019.15 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 65.15% to Rs 831.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 503.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 17.53% to Rs 5019.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4270.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.42% to Rs 2641.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2105.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 16.02% to Rs 18636.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16063.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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