Augmont Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 15.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.20% to Rs 18945.59 crore

Net profit of Augmont Enterprises declined 15.29% to Rs 57.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.20% to Rs 18945.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14551.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18945.5914551.620.280.6983.71102.6581.79101.0157.7368.15

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