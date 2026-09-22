Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Augmont Enterprises drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 15% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Augmont Enterprises drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 15% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Augmont Enterprises declined 2.79% to Rs 861.65 after the company reported a 15.29% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, jumped 30.2% year on year to Rs 18,945.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 19.03% YoY to Rs 81.78 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA fell 18.5% to Rs 84.12 crore from Rs 103.22 crore in Q1 FY26, while EBITDA margin declined to 0.44% from 0.71%.

Revenue from the Augmont SPOT platform increased 55.77% YoY to Rs 15,418.88 crore during the quarter. Within the platform, revenue from gold-Augmont SPOT rose 67.56% to Rs 13,380.26 crore, while revenue from silver-Augmont SPOT increased 6.57% to Rs 2,038.62 crore.

 

On a volume basis, the company sold 8.90 metric tonnes (MT) of gold and 84.07 MT of silver during Q1 FY27.

Revenue from international sales declined 51.13% YoY to Rs 1806.37 crore in Q1 FY27.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty below 23,400; defence shares outperform

Mumbai, Mumbai skyline

India's prospects bright but tax rules a worry: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

India at Asian Games 2026 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 3: Cricket- Smriti keeps India in control; IND 118/1 (13 overs)

Allahabad High Court

Doctors cannot evade govt service bond after subsidised PG education: HC

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to replace ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans after suicide

Augmont Enterprises listed on the stock exchanges on 31 August 2026. The stock debuted at Rs 956 on the BSE, representing a 21.32% premium over its issue price of Rs 788 per share.

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated gold and silver platform operating across the value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and gold-backed financial services. The company serves businesses and consumers through its Augmont SPOT enterprise platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Fredun Pharma gains on acquiring 26% stake in pet pharmacy operator Goodman Vetcare

Fredun Pharma gains on acquiring 26% stake in pet pharmacy operator Goodman Vetcare

Transrail Lighting jumps as conductor manufacturing capacity climbs to 40,800 km / annum

Transrail Lighting jumps as conductor manufacturing capacity climbs to 40,800 km / annum

INR supported by a pullback in crude oil prices and improving market sentiment

INR supported by a pullback in crude oil prices and improving market sentiment

GRSE gains as board approves Rs 2,896 crore Raichak shipyard outlay

GRSE gains as board approves Rs 2,896 crore Raichak shipyard outlay

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayNSE IPODelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideTrump TVDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:31 AM IST