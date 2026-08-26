Augmont Enterprises IPO ends with 105.78 times subscription

The offer received bids for 81.61 crore shares as against 77.15 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Augmont Enterprises received bids for 81,61,86,230 shares as against 77,15,999 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 105.78 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 226.96 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 121.47 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 30.98 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2026 and it closed on 25 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 750 and 788 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 620 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 205 crore by Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari, and Dimple Mukesh Kothari.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 465 crore towards future working capital requirements, primarily for procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory, as well as funding advance margin requirements for inventory procurement. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 7,74,48,478 equity shares, aggregating to 92.75% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 81.91%.

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated gold and silver platform operating across the value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and gold-backed financial services. The company serves businesses and consumers through its Augmont SPOT enterprise platform and Augmont Gold for All consumer platform, with operations spanning 24 states in India. In FY26, 86.8% of revenue came from Augmont SPOT, primarily from gold and silver sales, while consumer-focused offerings contributed 7.1%. The company operates two refining units in Rudrapur and Mumbai with a combined installed capacity of 284 mtpa and has 20 spot delivery centres across 13 states. Its international business includes gold jewellery manufacturing at its Sitapur SEZ unit in Jaipur and sales across markets such as Hong Kong, Turkey and the UAE. The company plans to expand its enterprise customer base, delivery network and product offerings while strengthening its presence across domestic and international markets.

Ahead of the IPO, Augmont Enterprises, on 20 August 2026, raised Rs 2.46 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 31.25 lakh shares at Rs 788 each to 15 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 333.92 crore and sales of Rs 94,186.21 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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