Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 148.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.84% to Rs 9.83 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories rose 148.72% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.85% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.45% to Rs 30.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.837.40 33 30.7419.40 58 OPM %33.7710.95 -32.5317.53 - PBDT2.490.64 289 7.762.98 160 PBT1.590.35 354 4.951.88 163 NP0.970.39 149 3.531.84 92
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:54 AM IST